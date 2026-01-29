Parliament: Rules of Procedure Amended, Maximum Debate Time Introduced

Bratislava, 29 January (TASR) - MPs approved on Thursday an amendment to Parliament's Rules of Procedure by 78 votes.

The amendment introduces several changes, for example, it sets a maximum time limit for debates on agenda items. It also specifies undesirable behaviour by MPs and tightens sanctions. The amending proposal also abolishes the obligation to read an amending proposal aloud in the plenary session

The amending proposal introduces several changes. The length of time for debate on a particular item will be set at a maximum of 37.5 hours as of now. This time would be divided among parliamentary caucuses and non-affiliated MPs. Parliament can, at the proposal of at least two parliamentary groups, decide to shorten or extend the time limit. "The length of time for debate may not be shorter than 12.5 hours," the proposal states.

According to the proposal, MPs are able to register for debate from its beginning, during its course until its conclusion, including repeatedly. An MP is now able to register even if their parliamentary caucus has already exhausted its allotted time, in particular for the purpose of subsequently submitting a written speech or an amending proposal.

The amending proposal also introduces changes to speaking time. The proposer and the rapporteur will have a maximum of ten minutes for introductory and closing remarks, and up to 40 minutes in the debate.

The proposal also addresses the behaviour of MPs. It specifies undesirable conduct and tightens penalties. "The chair will first call on the offending MP to maintain order. If the call does not lead to correction, the chair will expel the MP. Expulsion of an MP for disrupting order at a session will no longer be sanctioned by one unexcused day at the session, but by the loss of one monthly salary including flat-rate allowances and bonuses," the proposal states.

The amendment also addresses banners and posters in the chamber. Under the new rules, it will be prohibited not only to bring them in, but also to produce and use them. The coalition has also proposed defining a so-called discreet zone around the lectern and around the seats designated for the chair, vice-chairs and members of the government. "The aim is to prevent disruptive displays by other MPs or persons present at the session, with entry into the zone allowed only with the consent of the chair, vice-chairs, or the persons in question," it was explained.

The Rules of Procedure now also include a provision stating that at a session convened by the chair at the request of at least one fifth of MPs, it will not be possible to debate a proposal that is already included in the approved agenda of an ongoing session. The proposers justified this by saying they want to prevent the reordering of agenda items.