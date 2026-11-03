Pellegrini Arrives in Prague, Will Attend Gala Concert Jointly with Pavel

Prague, 3 November (TASR-correspondent) - Slovak President Peter Pellegrini met Czech President Petr Pavel at the Municipal House in Prague on Tuesday evening, where they are both due to attend a gala concert by the Slovak Philharmonic to mark the 25th anniversary of the Month of Czech-Slovak Cultural Mutuality, TASR has learnt from its special correspondent in Prague.

The first Slovak-Czech Economic Forum is taking place in Prague as well. It was initiated by the Slovak Embassy, which described it as an important step towards strengthening economic ties between the two countries. It was opened by Slovakia's central bank (NBS) Governor Peter Kazimir and is also attended by OSCE Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Czech Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek, and representatives of the Czech and Slovak business, academic and public sectors.

The concert will be held at the Municipal House for the fourth time, under the auspices of both presidents. The tradition began in 2023 to mark the 30th anniversaries of the establishment of the Slovak Republic and the Czech Republic, as well as the founding of the Czechoslovak Republic. It is organised by the Slovak Embassy in the Czech Republic, the NBS and the Slovak Philharmonic.

The concert will feature pieces by Slovak and Czech composers - such as Alexander Moyzes, Gejza Dusik, Antonin Dvorak, and Bedrich Smetana - who, according to the embassy, ​​represent the two countries' national music.