Pellegrini Hosts Traditional New Year's Lunch with Former Heads of State

Bratislava, 13 January (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini held a traditional New Year's lunch with former heads of state Rudolf Schuster, Ivan Gasparovic, Andrej Kiska and Zuzana Caputova at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday.

Pellegrini highlighted the fact that all of them managed to discuss various issues in a cultivated and open manner despite differing political opinions. "Although each of the presidents may come from a different background, each served in a completely different era and experienced different things, today's lunch was held in a very friendly, open and positive atmosphere. We were able to talk about everything happening around us without any problems," stated Pellegrini, noting that the issues included global politics, the domestic political arena and the lives and interests of the ex-presidents.

The president described the meeting and discussion as a model for other politicians in Slovakia. "It's a demonstration that, despite often differing political views, we are able to sit together at one table and discuss matters as befits intelligent and cultivated people," said Pellegrini, who believes that this way of communicating might serve as a very good example for the current political representation as well. "So that in the case of issues that are crucial for Slovakia, they will be able to sit together at one table and have a reasonable conversation, just as we were able to do today with the lady and gentlemen presidents," he added.

The ex-presidents tucked into young rabbit paté with apricot jam and brioche, followed by an oxtail broth with julienne vegetables and chives. Also on the menu were pulled beef brisket with pears, root vegetables and potatoes or veal osso buco with saffron risotto and citrus gremolata. For dessert, they had pistachio tiramisu with cocoa chips.

"The protocol team has experience with nearly all the previous presidents. Therefore, it's really easy for them [to compile the menu], as they remember exactly what the presidents liked and didn't like," said the president's spokesperson Patricia Medved Macikova.