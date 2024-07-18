Pellegrini: Hungary Promises to Extend Protection of Slovakia's Airspace

Bratislava/Budapest, July 18 (TASR-correspondent) - Hungary has promised to extend its assistance in protecting Slovakia's airspace until the end of 2025, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini announced following his meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Tamas Sulyok in Budapest on Thursday.

"I am very pleased that next week we will be able to welcome to Slovakia the first two F-16 fighter jets that will gradually take control of our airspace, but until the end of 2025 we will still be dependent on Hungary's help. And I thank you very much for this help on behalf of the citizens of Slovakia," stated Pellegrini.

He stated that Slovakia currently has neither any means of missile defence, nor its own military aviation, as the previous government handed over MiG-29 fighter jets and missile defence systems to Ukraine without adequate compensation.

Sulyok noted that as commander-in-chief of the Hungarian army, he is pleased to be able to provide protection to Slovakia's airspace.