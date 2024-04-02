Pellegrini Not Afraid about Stability of Voice-SD Caucus and Coalition If Elected

Bratislava, April 2 (TASR) - Presidential candidate and Voice-SD party chair Peter Pellegrini isn't worried about the stability of his party's parliamentary caucus if he is elected head of state, TASR learnt from Pellegrini's statement posted on a social network on Tuesday.

The Voice-SD party will continue to be a pillar of stability in the ruling coalition until the next regular parliamentary election, he wrote.

"If I receive the confidence of the people, I won't be an uncritical admirer of the government, but a dignified and cooperative partner who has the highest mandate directly from the people," stated Pellegrini.

Pellegrini also declared that in foreign policy he won't allow Slovakia to lose its veto power in the European Union; neither does he want to take away the government's powers in foreign policy. The Voice-SD leader also expects the government to respect the president's stances in order to return unity to foreign policy. Pellegrini declared that he'll never ask European institutions to withdraw EU funds from Slovakia.