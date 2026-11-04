Pellegrini: Visegrad Four Holds Special Place for Slovakia

Trencin, 4 November (TASR) - Slovak President Peter Pellegrini welcomed his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel, Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Hungarian Head of State Andras Baka at the V4 (Visegrad Four) presidential summit on Wednesday, TASR has learnt on the same day.

In a speech before a gala concert at the Trencin synagogue, he stated that the V4 group holds a special place for Slovakia. According to him, it is a platform where it is possible to discuss common interests and gain a better understanding of one another.

"Tomorrow we'll discuss issues that are important for our countries, for our region and for the whole of Europe. Because our place is in the EU and we want it to be strong, united and resilient," he emphasised. European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen is also set to attend Thursday's meeting of the presidents at Trencin Castle.

Slovakia has held the V4 presidency since 1 July. According to the President's Office, the presidential summit will focus on areas of common interest and on ways in which the V4 countries can, through closer cooperation, strengthen their position and promote common priorities at European level. The EC president's participation also provides an opportunity to discuss these priorities within a broader European context.

The Slovak president pointed out that the slogan of the Slovak Presidency is 'Together for a Stronger Europe' and, in his speech, likened the presidency to the role of a bandleader for a single season. "In public life, just as in music, individual talent alone is not enough; the whole band must play in harmony," he said. "In jazz, harmony doesn't mean playing exactly the same note. It is about bringing together different instruments and distinct melodies. Does that sound familiar? Because that's precisely the fundamental idea behind Europe: 'United in diversity'," added Pellegrini.

At the synagogue, the Lukas Oravec V4 Quartet - comprising musicians from all four member countries - performed at a gala concert to mark the opening of the summit. To conclude the event, the heads of state will also visit the Fiesta Bridge, the construction of which was supported via EU funds and which represents a specific example of European cooperation in the region. Before the gala concert, the presidents met with the governors of the central banks of the V4 countries, who presented them with conclusions and recommendations regarding the region's economic future.