PM: Coalition at Final Stage of Debate on Consolidation, Defence Not Problem

Bratislava/Senica, 27 August (TASR) - The governing coalition is currently at the final stage of the debate on the consolidation of public finances for next year, and with most of the measures already agreed, the discussion now concerns the extent to which the state should participate in the consolidation, said Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) following the away-from-home government session in Senica (Trnava region) on Wednesday.

The premier denied the claim that the negotiations are stuck on the issue of higher spending by the Defence Ministry, as previously suggested by coalition Voice-SD leader and Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok.

"No, that's absolutely not true. It's true that the Defence Ministry has internationally mandated expenditures set at a level of at least 2 percent of GDP," said Fico, adding that the government has a clear position on these expenditures. "First, not a single cent more will be spent on armaments in 2026. Secondly, the defence minister will proceed very actively and continue to finance dual-use projects," stressed the premier, noting that it would be impossible to build a new hospital in Presov or in Bratislava without the Defence Ministry.

According to Fico, the discussion could be about whether or not Slovakia should reduce defence spending below 2 percent, which is, however, an international commitment for Slovakia. Anyway, there will be no increase in defence spending in 2026, he reiterated.

"So, if the participants in coalition council meetings say that we haven't agreed on something, yes, we haven't agreed on what the state's share should be. I think that it should be huge, that is my position," stressed Fico.

Fico once again rejected speculation about a plan to increase value-added tax (VAT). The contribution to the second (capitalisation) pension pillar shouldn't be reduced, either. "I can assure you that when it comes to the contribution to the second pillar, everything will remain unchanged," the premier told the media.