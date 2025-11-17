PM Fico Again Calls for Reform of Slovakia's Political System

The '17 November — A Day of Respect for Different Opinions' event, organized by Smer-SD at the Agrokomplex venue in Nitra on Monday, 17 November 2025 (photo by TASR)

Nitra/Bratislava, 17 November (TASR) – Prime Minister and head of Smer-SD Robert Fico called on politicians on Monday to reform Slovakia's political system on the principle of free democratic elections.



“We cannot have thirty-one parties running in elections. We cannot form a government based on broad coalitions that are unable to function. This form of democracy harms the Slovak Republic,” the Prime Minister said in his speech at a party event titled '17 November – A Day of Respect for Different Opinions' held at the Agrokomplex venue in Nitra.



“Democracy should be a democratic competition among the best for the best ideas,” he underlined.



According to Fico, democracy in Slovakia has turned into a “clown car for fools".

“Good democracy is when you govern a country on the basis of free democratic elections and at the same time respect certain rules and respect one another,” he noted.



Marking Monday's remembrance day [the anniversary of the end of totalitarian rule in erstwhile Czechoslovakia — ed.note], Fico declared it must not be forgotten that life in Slovakia existed before the Velvet Revolution of 17 November 1989.

“People worked, built wealth, and then someone privatised and looted it. Let us not forget continuity,” he underlined.



According to Fico, Smer-SD has never adopted legislation during its time in government that would go against democracy or restrict human rights.

“We have never abused power, we have not used the police, and we have not interfered in the affairs of other countries,” he added.



Fico said he is convinced of the need to restart the investigation into the 2018 murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee.

“I officially call on the Interior Minister and the Prosecutor-General to revisit, in light of new circumstances that have emerged on the international stage, what happened in 2018, and finally give the Slovak nation the truth about what happened to the journalist and his partner,” he stated.

