PM Fico: Talks with Ukrainians to Result in Tasks for Ministries

Lviv/Bratislava, 5 November (TASR) - Thursday's joint session of the Slovak and Ukrainian governments will result in a special resolution setting out specific tasks and deadlines for individual cabinet members, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) told a press conference after the two governments held their fourth joint session.

Fico confirmed measures and humanitarian activities to help the people of Ukraine to cope with a harsh winter amid the ongoing conflict, such as financial assistance for purchasing generators.

"I'm pleased with the decisions aimed at making these difficult times easier for the people of Ukraine, perhaps also with this small assistance that we're now providing," said Fico.

He expressed hope that good neighbourly relations will develop in the foreseeable future free from the shadow of the war that Ukraine is currently enduring. "We all wish you a just and sustainable peace from the bottom of our hearts, and I'm convinced that at some point everyone in the world will manage to achieve this just and sustainable peace," stated Fico.

According to him, there will be enormous opportunities for joint Slovak-Ukrainian initiatives and cooperation in the post-war period, while the first steps are already being taken, such as in the area of electricity interconnectors and the preparation of major transport infrastructure projects. In this context, he highlighted the importance of a motorway link between the two countries.

Fico also welcomed information that he received during a direct conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Serhii Koretskyi. In addition to the ongoing war, the talks also revolved around international politics and Ukraine's "very serious ambitions" to join the EU.

"The information that I received from the Ukrainian prime minister is invaluable for us, as it also allows us to better navigate international politics," he stated.

In addition, Fico reaffirmed Slovakia's support for Ukraine's integration efforts. "We fully respect your European ambition and we say that anyone wishing to become an EU-member state has the right to apply, meet the criteria and join the Union," said Fico, adding that Slovakia is ready to assist its eastern neighbour in its integration efforts.

"We're offering help as regards our experience of being an EU member, as well as the expertise that we gained during the accession process," added Fico.

He also voiced his belief that another joint meeting of the Slovak and Ukrainian governments will take place soon, and he's also receptive to the idea of setting up a joint business forum.