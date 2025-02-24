Poland and Slovakia Sign Agreement on Intention to Boost Defence Cooperation

Warsaw, February 24 (TASR-correspondent) - Slovak and Polish Defence Ministers Robert Kalinak and Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on Monday signed an agreement on the intention to strengthen cooperation in the arms industry, TASR learnt at their joint press conference in Warsaw.

According to the Polish defence minister, their talks covered four areas. Firstly, he mentioned Slovakia's interest in the Polish Piorun portable air defence systems. The agreement also concerns the strengthening of joint activities in the field of production of 155-millimetre calibre ammunition, with Kosiniak-Kamysz stressing that Slovakia has large capacities in this area. The third area is the possibility of joint production of an armoured personnel carrier based on the Polish Rosmak vehicle with a Slovak turret. As the last point, the Polish minister mentioned Slovakia's interest in Korean K-2 tanks, which the Poles will produce in a modified version on their territory.

"The tradition that we can lean on each other is longer than political cycles," Kalinak highlighted the level of Slovak-Polish relations, adding that he wants to continue their development also in the field of joint arms production capacities. He described Poland as a leader that didn't wait for NATO or for a change in the White House and has already met the limits of defence spending.

"We share the same view on the issue of defence spending," stressed the Polish defence minister, pointing out that this spending doesn't only include the purchase of equipment. "Security spending is not only on planes and tanks, but also on infrastructure," said the Polish politician, highlighting the Slovak project for a new military hospital in Presov, which he said will also be able to help Poland if needed.

On the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the defence ministers of Poland and Slovakia also commented on this issue, both praising the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers, condemning the violation of international law and stressing the need for a just peace that preserves a sovereign and free Ukraine. "There is no right of the stronger," Kalinak said in this context, adding that differences on some issues related to the aggression stem from different historical experience. "Poland's history with the Soviet Union is much more dramatic," added Kalinak.