Police: 2025 Saw Lowest Number of People Killed on Roads since Statistics Began

Bratislava, 15 January (TASR) - In 2025, 227 people were killed on Slovak roads, which was the lowest number since 1966, when these statistics began to be recorded, according to the figures for 2025 presented at a press conference on Thursday by Police Corps Vice-president Rastislav Polakovic, head of the Public Order Police Department Stanislav Hromadka and director of the Traffic Police Department Juraj Tlachac.

The highest number of accidents last year occurred on Fridays, with the most dangerous time of day falling between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

"The highest number of traffic accidents was recorded in Presov region," said Tlachac, adding that there were 2,254 accidents there. The data presented shows that the lowest number of accidents occurred in Trencin region, at 658.

The total number of accidents in Slovakia last year increased by 183 year-on-year to reach 11,634. The number of deaths fell by 35. The number of slightly injured people also dropped to 4,884, a year-on-year decrease of 62. The number of people responsible for traffic accidents under the influence of alcohol or narcotics also fell by the same number to 1,214. Conversely, the number of people seriously injured in accidents rose by 29 to 843.