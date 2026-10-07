Police Launch Nationwide Taxi Service Inspections

Bratislava, 7 October (TASR) - The Police Corps launched a nationwide inspection of taxi services on Tuesday (6 October), focused on road safety and on whether taxi drivers are authorised to operate taxi vehicles, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD), Police Corps President Jana Maskarova and Police Corps Vice-president Rastislav Polakovic announced at a news conference on Wednesday, adding that the inspections will last several days.

"During the inspections, our police colleagues will focus primarily on road safety and violations of rules that could lead to accidents. They'll also deal with traffic offences," said Sutaj Estok. Polakovic specified that recurring offences among taxi drivers include violations of no-stopping and no-parking rules, as well as stopping in bus lanes or at bus stops. Other common offences include entering roads where entry is prohibited, driving the wrong way on one-way streets and failing to follow mandatory traffic directions. According to Polakovic, speeding and failing to maintain a safe distance are also frequent issues.

The minister added that police officers will also check taxi drivers for alcohol consumption or the use of other addictive substances. In taxi services, it is important for the driver's licence to be visible to passengers and for the vehicle to be registered as a taxi, noted Sutaj Estok, adding that these aspects will also be part of the inspection. According to him, the police will also check whether drivers are authorised to provide this service. "If there's a foreign national behind the wheel, our colleagues from the Foreigners Police will also be on hand to check the legitimacy and purpose of the individual's stay, as well as if they are complying with obligations while in Slovakia," said the minister. The Labour Inspectorate will also be engaged in the inspections. "Within its remit, it will focus primarily on illegal labour, occupational relations and records of working hours," said Sutaj Estok.

Maskarova spoke about the accident rate involving taxi services. "In the first eight months of this year, 47 road accidents involving taxi drivers were recorded," she said, noting that 27 of these accidents were caused by the taxi drivers themselves. She added that the aim of the nationwide inspection is to protect the safety of taxi passengers, as well as all other road users.

According to data presented at the press conference, there are almost 46,000 valid taxi driver's licences in Slovakia. Almost 85 percent of licence holders are Slovaks, while the remainder are mostly nationals of non-EU countries, with the largest group coming from Ukraine. Almost 19,000 taxi driver's licences have been issued since the beginning of 2023.