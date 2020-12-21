AKO Poll: Pellegrini’s Voice-SD Top, Followed by SaS and OLaNO

Bratislava, December 21 (TASR) – Had a general election taken place in December, it would have been won by ex-prime minister Peter Pellegrini’s Voice-SD party on 22.8 percent of the votes, ahead of the governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party on 16.2 percent and the main governing-coalition party OLaNO on 14.2 percent, according to a poll carried out by AKO polling agency on a sample of 1,000 respondents between December 17 and 19.

Another four parties would have made it into Parliament: Smer-SD – 9 percent, Progressive Slovakia – 6.5 percent, and People’s Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) and We Are Family – 5.7 percent each.

Junior governing party For the People of former president Andrej Kiska would have been left below the 5-percent threshold needed to make it into Parliament, garnering only 4.7 percent. The extra-parliamentary Christian Democrats (KDH) would also have received 4.7 percent. Even fewer votes would have gone to former Supreme Court chair Stefan Harabin’s Homeland (2.5 percent), the former governing Slovak National Party/SNS (1.6 percent), former health and interior minister Tomas Drucker’s Good Choice (1.4 percent), and the ethnic-Hungarian SMK-MKP and MKO-MKS (1.3 percent).

When converted into seats in the 150-member House, the allocations would have been as follows: Voice-SD – 43, SaS – 30, OLaNO – 26, Smer-SD – 17, Progressive Slovakia – 12, and LSNS and We Are Family – 11 each.

The election turnout would have been 63.7 percent, while 17.6 percent of the respondents wouldn’t have gone to the polling stations.