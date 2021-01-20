Bratislava, January 20 (TASR) – The curfew will also apply on January 25 and 26, the Government decided at its session on Wednesday.



The curfew will subsequently last until February 7.

By a resolution as of December 31, 2020, the Government restricted freedom of movement and residence until January 24. Last weekend, the Government adopted a new resolution in which it adopted a curfew from January 27 to February 7, while Monday, January 25 and Tuesday January 26 were not included.

In addition, the Government on Wednesday extended exemptions to the curfew. From January 27, people whose health condition doesn’t allow them to take a COVID-19 test can also go to natural surroundings or travel for individual sports within the district.

New exemptions to the curfew for persons travelling for a job interview, a selection procedure or for concluding an employment contract have also been added. However, they must show a negative result in a COVID-19 test (carried out from January 18), proof of overcoming the disease not older than three months, or have been vaccinated with a second dose of vaccine.