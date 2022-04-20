Fico and Kalinak Charged with Masterminding Criminal Group by NAKA

Bratislava, April 20 (TASR) – According to Dennik N daily, the National Crime Agency (NAKA) has pressed charges of setting up and masterminding an organised criminal group against ex-prime minister Robert Fico and ex-interior minister Robert Kalinak (both Smer-SD), detaining the latter at the same time.

This information has been confirmed by Police Corps spokesman Michal Slivka.

As Fico is an MP, he can be detained by the police only with the consent of Parliament.

In addition to the charges of running a criminal group, the two have also been allegedly charged with jeopardising confidential tax information. The case is allegedly related to the Purgatory case, which has led to charges of corruption against a number of former police officers, including senior ones.