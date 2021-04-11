Focus Poll: Voice on Top ahead of SaS and Smer

Bratislava, April 11 (TASR) – If a general election had been held in late March and early April, it would have been won by Voice-SD of former prime minister for Smer-SD Peter Pellegrini on 22.3 percent of the votes, ahead of the co-governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) on 11.2 percent and Smer-SD on 10.9 percent, according to the results of a Focus agency poll presented by TV Markiza on Sunday.

The main governing party OLANO would have come fourth on 9.2 percent, ahead of the second-strongest governing party We Are Family (7.4 percent), and extra-parliamentary parties Progressive Slovakia, which has produced President Zuzana Caputova (6.2 percent), the Christian Democrats (5.7 percent) and the newly created ethnic-Hungarian party called Alliance (5 percent).

The smallest governing party For the People would have failed to get into the House, as it would have garnered only 4.8 percent. Other parties under the 5-percent threshold included Republic (4.7 percent), the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (4.3 percent), the Slovak National Party (3.4 percent), Good Choice (1.8 percent) and Homeland (1.6 percent).

The results of this hypothetical general election would have translated into 43 seats in Parliament for Voice, 21 for SaS and Smer each, 18 for OLANO, 14 for We Are Family, 12 for Progressive Slovakia, 11 for KDH and ten for the Alliance.