Heger: Krajci Resigns, OLANO Expects No Further Demands from Partners

Bratislava, March 12 (TASR) – The resignation of health minister Marek Krajci (OLANO) on Friday was the only condition of junior governing parties Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and For the People to stay in the Government and their demand is now satisfied, said Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OLANO) after he was commissioned to also lead the Health Ministry on a temporary basis on Friday.

“We deem this agreement to be fulfilled and we believe that nobody will present any further conditions,” said Heger.

Krajci said after his resignation that data indicate a positive outlook concerning COVID-19 in Slovakia in the next few weeks. “It seems that we’re past the second wave of the pandemic,” said Krajci.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO) shortly after the resignation and appointment ceremony at the Presidential Palace said that if everyone had behaved according to Krajci’s recommendations, the situation concerning COVID-19 would have been much better. He also praised Krajci for his fight against “the mafias” in health care.