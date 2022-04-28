Hundreds of People Protest in Front of Parliament against Fico’s Handing Over

Bratislava, April 28 (TASR) – Hundreds of people gathered in front of Parliament on Thursday afternoon to protest, in particular, against handing over of accused MP and Smer-SD leader Robert Fico to custody.



However, speakers from the opposition Smer-SD party also criticised the Government for inaction in connection with rising prices. The police said that there were no incidents at the protest.

Several Smer-SD representatives, including vice-chair Erik Kalinak, MPs Ladislav Kamenicky, Richard Takac and Lubos Blaha, as well as leader Robert Fico himself, spoke at the gathering. Representatives of other opposition and extra-parliamentary groups were also given space to talk.

Parliament was dealing with the Special Prosecutor Office’s request for consent for Fico to be taken into custody on Thursday. The parliamentary mandate and immunity committee has already adopted a resolution on the request, recommending that the House should approve it.

A National Crime Agency (NAKA) investigator has pressed charges against Fico and ex-interior minister Robert Kalinak for founding, orchestrating and supporting a criminal group, misuse of a public official’s powers and violation of tax confidentiality.

A court can decide to prosecute an MP in custody only with the consent of Parliament.