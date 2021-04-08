Korcok: MFA’s Priority Will Be Pandemic and Strategic Communication

Bratislava, April 8 (TASR) – Dealing with the pandemic remains a priority for the Foreign Affairs Ministry in the near future, said head of the ministry Ivan Korcok (a Freedom and Solidarity/SaS nominee) at a press conference on Thursday, also mentioning a conference on the future of the European Union (EU) set to be held in May.



When it comes to the pandemic, Korcok considers the best way to be mutual assistance within the EU. However, he doesn’t reject legitimate criticism either. “It’s important to be open and critical also towards the EU, but exact as well, to say where the EU has a problem and where we have a skeleton in the cupboard,” he said, declaring that he’ll “always, everywhere and clearly” speak where Slovakia’s interest is. This should also apply to the formation of Slovakia’s stances at international forums.

According to the minister, it’s important to promote human rights and the rule of law abroad. He pointed to Slovakia’s strong support for the global human rights sanction mechanism. At the same time, he wants to create a new scheme for promoting and protecting human rights around the world.

Slovakia is to be involved in a revision of NATO’s strategic concept, and the Foreign Ministry wants to support the economy hit by the pandemic. “We’re the ones who will open the door,” said Korcok.

According to him, support of Slovak citizens abroad is the top priority. He pointed to last year’s repatriations and the unexplained case of Jozef Chovanec’s death, in which the ministry remains active.