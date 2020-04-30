Matovic’s Gov’t Gains Confidence from Parliament, Backed by 93 MPs

Bratislava, April 30 (TASR) – Igor Matovic’s (OLaNO) Cabinet gained confidence from Parliament on Thursday, as 93 of the 141 MPs that took part in the vote supported the Government Manifesto, thus expressing their confidence in the new Government.

Matovic’s Cabinet needed votes from at least 76 MPs to gain confidence.

The document is based on the new Government’s programme priorities for 2020-24. It includes priorities for individual sectors and has been divided into several fields. The priorities include a responsible attitude towards public finances, the fight against corruption, transparency, ensuring equality before the law and increasing trust in the state, plus timely and high-quality health care, education, creating an attractive business environment, increasing food self-sufficiency and a fair support system for farmers.

President Zuzana Caputova appointed the new Government, comprised of the OLaNO, We Are Family, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and For the People parties, on March 21. It’s the twelfth government in the history of independent Slovakia.