Pandemic Commission Proposes Curfew in Slovakia due to Coronavirus

Bratislava, December 11 (TASR) – The Government’s Pandemic Commission will propose the Central Crisis Management Team to impose a curfew in Slovakia due to coronavirus, and it should only be allowed to go to work and buy essential things, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLANO) announced after a meeting of the commission in Friday.

According to Krajci, the date for the curfew depends on a decision of the Health Ministry and the Government.

“The later it’s introduced, the longer it will have to last in order to bring us to any positive figures,” said Krajci, adding that persons with a negative result of coronavirus test should be exempted from the curfew.

Krajci stressed that one in five patients who are admitted to hospital with COVID-19 succumbs to the disease.