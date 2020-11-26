Parliamentary Chair Kollar to Be Released from Hospital

Bratislava, November 26 (TASR) – Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) will be released from hospital on Friday (November 27), TASR learnt from general director of St. Michael’s Hospital in Bratislava Branislav Delej on Thursday.



“Following a conversation with Mr. Kollar today, we agreed that due to the fact that his state of health is so good that he no longer needs to occupy a bed in hospital, he’ll be released to outpatient care tomorrow,” said Delej.

Boris Kollar, the second most senior constitutional official, was involved in a serious car accident in Bratislava on October 24 that caused a fracture in one of his neck vertebrae.