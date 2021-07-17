People Protest against Government and Its Measures after One Week Again

Bratislava, July 17 (TASR) – Several hundreds of people gathered on the Freedom Square in Bratislava on Saturday after one week again in protest against the Government and its epidemiological measures, criticising also the purchase of antigen tests and the testing itself.

“They are afraid of people,” the protesters shouted near the Government Office, calling on the Government to resign, as it fails to manage the country. They also criticised President Zuzana Caputova and the Constitutional Court for its verdict that the referendum on shortening the electoral term would contradict the Constitution.

They view border measures as chicanery, announcing a protest blockade of border crossings for next Wednesday (July 21).

“We have recorded no instances of public disturbance during the protest,” TASR was told by Bratislava police spokesperson Michal Szeiff on the same day.