Premier: First €822 million for Recovery Plan Reforms to Arrive Soon

Bratislava, October 4 (TASR) – The first €822 million as part of the recovery plan is set to come to Slovakia in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) said at the Government Office on Monday, adding that the funds will be aimed at health care, education and justice.



“We’ve started to implement the recovery and resilience plan. We’re going to put Slovakia in shape,” stated Heger, noting that Slovakia was one of the first countries to submit the plan. Slovakia’s plan was approved as the first within the V4 countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia). According to him, it was evaluated as one of the best plans in the EU.

The “reform autumn” will include, among other things, health care reform. It will begin with the optimisation of the hospital network. The premier stated that the aim is to improve health care in Slovakia because “it’s the highest value to have healthy citizens”. He also promised the construction of new hospitals and the reconstruction of older hospitals.

Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) believes that such step will bring a positive change for both patients and health-care professionals. He is pleased that, in addition to the reform of the hospital network, the reform of the outpatient network is to be launched too. He stressed that no hospitals will close.

The reform plan will also fund the reform of the judiciary; a new court map is set to be created. “It’s necessary to make a change in the organisation of the courts so that we have judge who are experts,” said Justice Minister Maria Kolikova. Judges will specialise in a selected agenda to ensure that every citizen is given a well-reasoned decision in a timely manner. Separate administrative courts are also to be set up.