Premier: Phases 2&3 of Opening Operations to Be Launched Jointly from Wednesday

Bratislava, May 4 (TASR) – Due to the good development with the spread of the novel coronavirus in Slovakia, phases 2 and 3 of the opening plan may be merged from Wednesday, May 6, however, under strict hygienic conditions, stated Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) following the meeting with the council of epidemiologists on Monday.



This will open short-term accommodation services without joint catering, hairdressing, pedicures and manicures, outdoor tourist attractions, taxi services, church services and weddings as well as shops and services without size restrictions, outdoor terraces of public catering, rehabilitation services, museums, galleries, libraries and exhibition halls.

“Due to the liberalisation in the opening of operations, the checking of compliance with the established hygienic conditions will be significantly increased. The ban on meeting in public, except for people living in the same household, continues to apply,” stated the prime minister.

“The so-called fourth, last phase of the release of the rules will not occur, due to the incubation period of the virus, in less than 14 days. In this phase, there are facilities with a very high epidemiological risk,” added Matovic. However, according to him, the shops remain closed every Sunday until further notice.