President Calls for Resignation of PM Matovic

Bratislava, March 23 (TASR) – It’s necessary to see Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLANO) step down and thus pave the way for a government overhaul, President Zuzana Caputova stated on Tuesday.

Caputova noted that the government crisis has deepened in the past few weeks, as she’s already received the resignations of four Cabinet ministers within less than two weeks.

“The executive and legislative powers aren’t fully operational. This is unacceptable during the present crisis, unseen for decades,” said Caputova in reference to COVID-19.

“Not only ministers responsible for the situation concerning the crisis, but also ministers on whose work the Government stands have begun leaving it,” added Caputova.