President Calls on Public to Participate in General Election

Bratislava, January 8 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova has called on the Slovak public to participate in the upcoming general election, reminding those who live abroad that they too can vote.



According to the president, the election will be a big opportunity to decide on Slovakia’s future. “For some of you it will be an easy decision, others might have to overcome a feeling of frustration or various dilemmas. However, in all circumstances I’m trying to motivate you so that we’ll all make use of our right to vote wherever we are during the election, be it at home or abroad,” wrote Caputova on Facebook.

The president wants the election campaign to include mainly the topics and problems relevant to the country instead of personal verbal attacks.

Caputova went on to point out that those who live abroad have only two days left to apply to vote via post. “Stay at home with your hearts and take those couple of necessary steps so that your vote can contribute towards forming Slovakia after the election,” she said.