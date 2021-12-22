Remisova: Restaurants to Reopen in OP Mode as of January 3

Bratislava, December 22 (TASR) – The Government has reached an agreement on reopening restaurants, said Vice-premier and Investments, Regional Development and Informatisation Minister Veronika Remisova (For the People) during the Government session on Wednesday, adding that restaurants will be able to reopen as of January 3 in OP mode (vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19).



Remisova noted that this is a compromise. During the Government session Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) said that he’d like to see restaurants reopen immediately, but if that weren’t possible, he’d like them to be allowed to open at least on Saturday, December 25. Sulik viewed Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky’s (an OLaNO nominee) proposal to open restaurants as of January 9, 2022 as involving a very late date. Both Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) and Remisova lobbied for restaurants to be reopened.

According to Remisova, Minister Lengvarsky will provide more details on the matter later in the day.