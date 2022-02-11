Smer-SD to Initiate No-confidence Motion in Minister Mikulec on Monday

Bratislava, February 11 (TASR) – The opposition Smer-SD party will initiate a no-confidence motion in Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) on Monday (February 14), party head Robert Fico told a press conference on Friday.



According to him, Mikulec managed the activities of the accused National Crime Agency (NAKA) investigators. Smer-SD also wants to file a criminal motion against the minister.

“The minister not only knew that they had committed the crime of sabotage, abuse of power, obstruction of justice, but he also managed those things,” said Fico, adding that Mikulec is at the head of an organised group. According to him, its task is allegedly to “put the whole opposition in prison”.

The Smer-SD leader further stated that in connection with the investigation of the ‘Arch’ team of the Internal Affairs Inspectorate (UIS) witnesses were allegedly heavily influenced. He claims that the investigators started prosecuting the ‘Arch’ team, led by investigator Diana Santusova, without any evidence. “What they used in the fight against the ‘Arch’ team, so that this team wouldn’t investigate and prosecute them, they may have used even more brutally against the accused and people who ended up in custody,” stressed the ex-premier.

According to Robert Kalinak, a member of the Smer-SD presidium, President Zuzana Caputova is also protecting the accused NAKA investigators. “When they were accused, she sided with this organised criminal group,” he emphasised, urging her to respond.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) objects to the statements of the opposition Smer-SD party, claiming that he never requested information from law enforcement bodies to which he wasn’t legally entitled.

According to the minister, he emphasised to the Police Corps president and Internal Affairs Inspectorate (UIS) head that “as far as possible, they will ensure compliance with legal procedures, regardless of whom the actions of their units are directed against”.

“Another proof of my non-interference in the activities of law enforcement bodies, whether at the National Crime Agency (NAKA) or UIS, is that both institutions acted, act and will act freely, without my slightest intervention. No organisational unit was purposefully directed,” said Mikulec, adding that all information he received as an authorised recipient was immediately passed to the authorised units without comment. “The way they treated it, was and is within their remit,” said the minister.