SNS Withdraws Candidate in Election due to Communications with Marian K.

Bratislava, February 5 (TASR) – The Slovak National Party (SNS) will withdraw from its slate for the February general election party regional chair Jan Krisanda due to his alleged communications with Marian K., who’s been accused of ordering the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak, SNS chair Andrej Danko stated at a press conference on Wednesday, adding that he and Krisanda agreed on this.



“Following our conversation we decided that he won’t run for a seat in Parliament. We agreed that he will analyse and explain the communication, if he acquires it,” said Danko. Krisanda was running for support of voters from position 21 on the SNS slate.

Danko claims that Krisanda’s communication contains nothing that is under investigation and that it is absolutely unrelated to Marian K.’s crimes.

The SNS leader stressed that any such communication, which is currently being published, was obtained illegally. He appealed to the public that this information should be fairly evaluated and should not be published unless it is related to crime. He pointed out that this was a violation of privacy and called on the media to act prudently.