Sulik: If Matovic Won’t Resign, SaS Party Will Leave Government

Bratislava, March 16 (TASR) – The ball is in Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s (OLaNO) court and he must decide whether he’s willing to resign in order to allow reasonable governance of the country to continue – and if he won’t do so, the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party will leave the government, SaS leader Richard Sulik declared following his meeting with President Zuzana Caputova on Tuesday.

The SaS is giving Matovic a deadline of Wednesday, March 24, to decide.

Caputova and Sulik already discussed how a potential resignation of the Prime Minister should be handled.

“Matovic has to announce his decision – whether he chooses to resign so that we can continue with the reasonable government or he will seek awkward configurations, from having a minority government up to a barely-majority government or, metaphorically speaking, buy the goodwill of and court independently “wandering” lawmakers. He needs to decide,” stated Sulik.

At their meeting with the President, Sulik and Education Minister Branislav Grohling (SaS) also discussed how a potential resignation of Matovic should be handled. “We don’t want to create a needlessly large problem when three ministers of SaS potentially step down at once and also to prepare Matovic for what comes next, if he decides to stay. In addition, we wanted to notify the President as to what is awaiting her,” said Sulik.

If Matovic declares ahead of the deadline that he won’t resign, the SaS will leave the government immediately.

“We won’t serve under Matovic in the government because that makes us co-responsible for the catastrophic way the government is run,” claimed Sulik and added that he had asked for a meeting with lawmakers of the OLaNO caucus.