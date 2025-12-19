Poll: Progressive Slovakia on Top in December, Followed by Smer-SD and Voice-SD

Bratislava, 19 December (TASR) - If a parliamentary election had been held in December, it would have been won by the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party on 23.6 percent of the votes, followed by the senior governing Smer-SD (17.0 percent) and junior governing Voice-SD (9.6 percent) parties, according to a recent poll carried out by AKO agency on behalf of Joj 24 television channel.

In fourth place would have been the opposition 'Slovakia' party (8.9 percent), followed by Freedom and Solidarity (SaS - 7.4 percent), the extra-parliamentary Republic (7.0 percent), the Christian Democrats (KDH - 6.6 percent), and Democrats (5.4 percent).

The parties failing to make it past the 5-percent election threshold would have included the junior governing Slovak National Party (SNS - 4.7 percent), Hungarian Alliance (3.9 percent), 'Right to Truth' (2.5 percent), 'We Are Family' (2.2 percent), the Countryside Party (0.5 percent), the Communist Party of Slovakia (KSS - 0.3 percent), Heart of Patriots and Pensioners, and the far-right LSNS (both 0.2 percent).

Based on the polls, PS would have garnered 41 seats in Parliament, followed by Smer-SD - 30, Voice-SD - 17, 'Slovakia' - 16, SaS - 13, Republic and KDH - 12 each, and Democrats - 9.

The poll was carried out on a sample of 1,000 respondents between December 9-16.