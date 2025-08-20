Poll: PS Would Have Won Election in August, Followed by Smer-SD and Voice-SD

Bratislava, 20 August (TASR) - If parliamentary election had been held in August, Progressive Slovakia (PS) would have won on 22.1 percent of votes, followed by Smer-SD on 18.2 percent and Voice-SD on 11.3 percent, according to a poll conducted by AKO agency on behalf of TV JOJ 24.

Also making it to Parliament would have been Freedom and Solidarity (SaS - 7.9 percent), the 'Slovakia' party (7.6 percent), Republic (7.4 percent), and the Christian Democrats (KDH - 7.1 percent).

Failing to pass the 5-percent threshold, on the other hand, would have been 'Democrats' (4.8 percent), the Slovak National Party (SNS - 4.5 percent), Hungarian Alliance (4 percent), 'We Are Family' (3.6 percent), Christian Union (0.5 percent), the Countryside Party (0.5 percent), and the Pirate Party - Slovakia (0.4 percent).

Based on poll results, PS would have garnered 41 seats in Parliament, Smer-SD - 34, Voice-SD - 21, SaS - 14, 'Slovakia' - 14, Republic - 13, KDH - 13.

The poll was carried out on a sample of 1,000 respondents between August 5-11.