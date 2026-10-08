Premier: Construction of New Martin Hospital to Cost €403 million

Martin, 8 October (TASR) - The construction of the new St. Martin's University Hospital in Martin (Zilina region) will cost €403 million (excluding VAT), Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) told a news conference in Martin on Thursday.

When the money from the Recovery and Resilience Plan is exhausted, the project will be financed from the state budget for next year. According to Fico, the hospital should be fully equipped and ready to begin operating by the end of 2028.

"The Recovery and Resilience Plan has provided €263 million (excluding VAT). At the moment, €220 million has been invoiced, which means there is still €40 million in the account to be used. The total value of the project is €403 million excluding VAT, and we guarantee that the funding required for construction in 2027 will be provided in next year's budget," stated Fico.

Once completed, the new hospital in Martin will be one of the most modern hospitals in Central Europe, stated the premier. "As the existing hospital in Martin is currently the only facility testing robotics and the use of artificial intelligence, it's natural that all of this will be transferred to the new hospital. It will be a fully digitised hospital providing health-care services across all medical specialties imaginable," stressed Fico.

The contractor consortium completed the structural shell of the new hospital ahead of schedule, in June 2026. Work continued at a rapid pace over the summer, with technology, utility networks and the first rooms being installed inside the building, while the hospital is launching public tenders for medical equipment.

Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) noted that the new hospital in Martin will have 660 beds, most of them in single rooms with the option for a close relative to stay overnight. "Doctors will have access to 20 state-of-the-art operating rooms, including robotic and hybrid ones. There will be more than 150 specialised outpatient clinics," said the minister.

Once the hospital becomes operational, it's expected to handle 450,000 outpatient examinations, 35,000 completed hospital stays, 16,000 major surgical procedures and 15,000 one-day health-care procedures each year.