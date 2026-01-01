Premier: Differences in Views on Slovak Reality Will Deepen in 2026

Bratislava, 1 January (TASR) - Differences in views on Slovak reality will deepen in 2026, said Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) in his New Year's address, pointing out that this year is a pre-election year and stressing that it will look like one to boot.

According to him, people will witness further increases in tension. "There will be visible differences between those who support peace, a sovereign Slovakia, traditional values, a strong welfare state and freedom of expression, and those who want our beloved Slovakia to be nothing more than a small, obedient, nationally and culturally unidentifiable, insignificant dot subordinate to supranational interests," he said.

The premier admitted that not everything in Slovakia is perfect, but he believes that there's a need to recognise the country's successes as well. "I reject the political culture of self-flagellation and creating an image of Slovakia as a blackened wasteland. We all know that this image is false and serves only narrow political goals," he added, calling for respect for freedom of expression and different opinions and demanding an end to "dehumanising attacks on people who support the current government".

The prime minister announced that he plans to hold 13 away-from-home government sessions in 2026, covering 30 districts. He also announced increased pressure on the State-Supported Rental Housing Agency and the State Housing Development Fund to make housing more available. The prime minister also expressed his conviction that the Ruzomberok bypass in Zilina region will be opened in March. "Where serious matters concerning Slovakia and Slovak national interests are at stake, I'll be politically uncompromising," he stressed.