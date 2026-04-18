Bratislava, 18 April (TASR) - The claims made by Hungarian election winner Peter Magyar regarding illegal migration are false, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated in a video posted on social media on Saturday, adding that at their first face-to-face meeting, he'll ask Magyar to explain who this false claim was intended to serve.

According to the premier, Hungary's borders were "as full of holes as Swiss cheese and completely uncontrolled" between 2022-2023. "I understand that in the heat of the moment before and after elections, politicians will say anything, but I can't accept the endangerment of good relations between Slovakia and Hungary through irresponsible political statements without any factual basis," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted the energy crisis, explaining that despite the halt in Russian oil supplies, the government, in cooperation with the Slovnaft refinery, is fulfilling its strategy to ensure Slovakia has the cheapest diesel in the region and comparable petrol prices. "If necessary and should the crisis continue, we're prepared to immediately offer supportive measures, such as significantly discounted fares on public transportation," he declared.

Meanwhile, Fico claimed that he won't support the adoption of a new package of sanctions in favour of Ukraine until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy restores operations on the Druzhba pipeline. "Even the indigenous tribes in Brazil know that there's nothing wrong with the pipeline and that shutting it down was meant to be a tool to influence the elections in Hungary," he noted.

The premier announced that he'll visit the concentration camp in Dachau, Germany, in the near future. "It seems to me that the number of people who consider the atrocities of the fascists to be fairy tales is growing," he remarked, adding that he hopes that he'll subsequently be able to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Red Army in Moscow and then also at the graves of fallen Romanian soldiers in Slovakia. "Lithuania and Latvia have already informed us that they won't allow us to fly over their territory on the way to Moscow. ... I'll certainly find another route, just as I did last year," he said.

According to the premier, Slovakia's liberation celebrations will take place in the town of Liptovsky Mikulas (Zilina region). He also plans to visit Normandy, and if he travels to the U.S. for the 250th anniversary of independence, he'll stop at Arlington National Cemetery.