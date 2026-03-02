Premier Sees No Reason to Convene Slovak Security Council at This Time

Bratislava, 2 March (TASR) - I currently see no reason to convene the Slovak Security Council regarding the situation in the Middle East, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) told a press conference on Monday, adding that the information that is being received at present is sufficient and up to date.

"As we have very up-to-date information and know what is happening, I see no reason to convene the Security Council at this time just to satisfy some opposition MPs ... If necessary, I can convene the Security Council in three minutes. I sometimes consider it to be right to do less and do it well, rather than engaging in unnecessary media activities," stressed Fico.

The premier also asked what the Security Council would change about the situation in Iran and the surrounding area. "I think that it's sufficient at the moment to receive relevant information from Tehran from our ambassador every morning. However, this will change shortly, as this ambassador will have to leave Iran for security reasons and go to Azerbaijan. But it is true that all other diplomats in the crisis area, whether they be in Tel Aviv, the United Arab Emirates or Lebanon, remain at their posts," he added.

The prime minister reiterated that the government is prepared and will convene the Security Council if the security situation in Slovakia deteriorates. "We have to deal with oil now," he noted.