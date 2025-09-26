President: Constitutional Majority on Changes to Constitution Strong Signal

Bratislava, 26 September (TASR) – President Peter Pellegrini fully respects the decision of Parliament to amend the Slovak Constitution and noted that, at a time of deep societal division in Slovakia, a constitutional majority sends out a strong signal that there is consensus across the political spectrum on a specific issue and that such agreement must be respected, TASR learnt from Pellegrini's statement on social media on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the President's Office told TASR that President Pellegrini will thoroughly review the constitutional amendment upon its delivery and will express his official position within the legal timeframe. He indicated that a similar approach will be taken also regarding the forthcoming fiscal consolidation package for next year.

On Friday, Parliament approved the government's amendment to the Constitution. It will enshrine the definition of two genders – male and female – in the Constitution. The amendment also introduces a guarantee of equality between men and women in terms of pay for work performed and further addresses child adoption and the educational process.