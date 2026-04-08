President: Current Events Shouldn't Overshadow Liberation by Red Army in WWII

Bratislava, 8 April (TASR) - Current geopolitical events shouldn't overshadow the fact that Slovak territory was liberated at the end of World War II by the Red Army, along with the Romanian Army and the Czechoslovak Army Corps, stated President Peter Pellegrini at the Slavin memorial on Wednesday, marking the 81st anniversary of the liberation of Bratislava.

Parliamentary Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) noted that the world is changing and that international law is once again being sidelined. Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) reiterated that a new world order is emerging and that Slovakia must find its place within it.

"Let's not be indifferent to human suffering, to the brandishing of military force, or to various forms of political or economic coercion, which, unfortunately, are becoming tools for advancing power-driven goals in today's world, but ultimately sow pain time and again. Let's not be indifferent to hatred, to the first signs of its resurgence. Let's be vigilant if hatred, contempt or prejudice find their way into our public sphere," stressed Pellegrini.

According to him, neither post-war developments nor today's reality change anything regarding who liberated Slovakia. "There's absolutely no reason to rashly succumb to the temptation to rewrite history. On the contrary, let's keep this history in our memory, because it serves as a reminder," opined the head of state, noting that history reminds us of the moral obligation to do everything possible to ensure it doesn't repeat itself.

In his speech, Rasi stated that today's society must not abandon the principles for which the soldiers who liberated the territory of present-day Slovakia fought. "Slavin isn't merely a monument to a military victory. Even decades after the war ended, Slavin reminds us that the freedom that we enjoy today didn't come about on its own. It was fought for; it was bought with the suffering, sacrifice and lives of thousands of people whom we must never forget," he said.

The premier described international law as having been trampled upon. According to him, it is the citizens themselves who must decide on Slovakia's security. "As I stand here, and if I'm prime minister of the Slovak Republic and this question arises, we'll turn to you with this question and rely on your common sense," he declared.