President Denies Paying Influencers for Support in 2024 Election Campaign

Bratislava, 15 April (TASR) - Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has denied paying influencers to express support for him during the 2024 presidential election campaign, claiming that he didn't even ask for it.

The head of state said this in a video posted on a social network on Wednesday, adding that elections should be decided by people based on their own opinions.

"I believe that the police investigation will continue, I'm not resisting it at all, as it will prove and demonstrate in real time that someone is lying. I didn't pay anyone to sway public opinion via influencers before the elections, and I never will," stated Pellegrini.

It was Dennik N daily that broke the news about suspicions regarding the financing of the presidential campaign. It reported that an influencer has been summoned by the police for questioning in order to verify the allegations, as he was allegedly contacted by another influencer two years ago during the 2024 campaign and offered €30,000 in exchange for supporting Pellegrini on social media.

The police have confirmed for TASR that the case is being handled by the anti-corruption unit of the Office for Combating Organised Crime (UBOK). The police have declined to provide more detailed information at the moment, as this could hinder further proceedings regarding the matter, in particular in terms of securing and evaluating evidence.

The police added that they are investigating every motion indicating a possible breach of the law and examining all circumstances related to the case, including those mentioned in the public sphere.

"At the same time, all facts are being verified in accordance with the principle of objectivity regardless of whether they are in favour of or against those concerned," said the police.