President: Discussion on Future of Local Authorities to Be Held in Near Future

Zilina, November 6 (TASR) - I want to invite all representatives of Slovak local government to the Presidential Palace early next year for a discussion on the future of its financing, President Peter Pellegrini said following Wednesday's meeting with Zilina region governor Erika Jurinova and Zilina mayor Peter Fiabane during his regional trip to Zilina region.

The head of state intends to invite representatives of the Slovak Towns and Villages Association, the Slovak Towns Union and the K8 and SK8 associations to the meeting. "I'd like us to send a very open signal that we're interested at all levels of state management to move the country forward and that we'll no longer avoid such serious issues that we've been pushing for several years," stressed Pellegrini.

The president added that discussions will be held primarily on how to set the tax mix so that towns and municipalities are not financed only from personal income tax revenue. "Today, all working people in Slovakia are becoming hostages of towns and municipalities, because if the government would like to improve the net income of working citizens by reducing their taxes, on the other hand, it automatically deprives towns and municipalities of funds," pointed out the president.

With the Zilina mayor and Zilina governor they also discussed the current impact of consolidation on budgeting. "Consolidating but at the same time failing to see steps leading to more efficient state and government services is not entirely practical. I'm in favour of seeking solutions in dialogue, as local authorities have to seek them, because in the given conditions they aren't able to prepare a realistic balanced budget," said Jurinova.