President Hosts Luncheon for 30 from Various Fields to Mark First Year in Office

Bratislava, 16 June (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini hosted a gala luncheon for 30 guests from various fields, including young scientists, athletes, pensioners and Paralympians, at the Presidential Palace on Monday to mark the first anniversary of his inauguration.

In the speech that he delivered before the lunch, the president said that he thereby wants to send out a signal that regardless of how people were born, where they come from or what their religion is, the people together form one Slovakia.

Pellegrini explained that he didn't want to mark his first year in office with any celebrations or a gala party but to return to the idea of ​​a joint luncheon, as he did after his inauguration. He pointed out that he invited people of different ages, from different backgrounds and with different stories. "I would be happy if during our joint lunch we could talk, in a festive but hopefully very informal atmosphere, and in this special composition send a signal from the Presidential Palace that this is Slovakia, this is perhaps what a cross-section of Slovak society looks like and that coherence and love for each other is what we need most," stated the president. He emphasised that tolerance, mutual respect, a willingness to listen and help each other is the recipe for the future.

The guests to the palace were seated at four tables, each with a free chair, so that president could sit at a different table for each of the four courses. "I am happy that I can sit with you at every single table and be inspired by your amazing stories and fates," he noted.