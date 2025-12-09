President: Light of Bethlehem Carries Message of Peace and Calm, We Need It

Bratislava, 9 December (TASR) - The Light of Bethlehem carries a message of peace, calm, and reconciliation, and we need it like salt, President Peter Pellegrini stated when receiving the light from Slovak scouts at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, adding that these days are marked by "great tension in society."

"I firmly believe that this light, which you'll gradually spread to all corners of Slovakia, will remind people that life is about more than political squabbling or mutual animosity, but that we should enjoy the little things, ... spend as much time as possible with our loved ones, not turn our backs on them, help those in need, help those who may not have as happy a Christmas as others," said the head of state.

Pellegrini believes that recent days have been marked by "great tension in society." "We've allowed politics and daily rivalries to enter our families and our hearts too much. And we forget the beauty that surrounds us," he added, expressing a belief that the flame from Bethlehem will remind people to "calm down, relax, and look for the good in everything, not the bad".

The president also praised the work of Slovak Scouting, which, according to him, not only spreads the symbol of peace, but also carries out commendable activities throughout the year and is dedicated to young people. He also highlighted the fact that the light travels not only throughout Slovakia, but also to neighbouring countries, including Poland and Ukraine. "The Light of Bethlehem from your hands will shine continuously until Christmas here in our palace, so that it is available to everyone," he added.

Slovak Scouting chief Marian Lezo confirmed that the light will once again travel throughout Slovakia. It will also be distributed during the pre-Christmas weekend. "Our ambition is for it to reach every Christmas table. We'll distribute it by train throughout the country and want to get it to every corner of Slovakia. We're also spreading it beyond our borders; we gave it to Polish scouts in Zakopane and are planning a meeting with Ukrainian scouts in Uzhhorod," added Lezo.