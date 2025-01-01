President: Palace Won't Be Branch of Gov't, Nor Political Centre of Resistance

Bratislava, January 1 (TASR) - The Presidential Palace will be neither a branch of the government nor a political centre of resistance to it in 2025, stated President Peter Pellegrini in his New Year's address.

According to him, there's no reason why the government shouldn't make full use of its second year to adopt fundamental and long-term measures. It still has an opportunity to change the unfortunate way in which public matters are managed and are still governed by the same system from election to election.

The head of state wishes the Slovak government the courage to take fundamental steps in the new year in key areas in which people need to see real solutions. He hopes that it will understand that the main burden of work lies at home and not abroad. Pellegrini said that the government should focus its energy where this will bring benefits to the whole of society. He also appealed to it not to spend its energy on mutual disputes or on issues that may attract attention and evoke emotions for a moment but won't improve the everyday lives of people in Slovakia in any way.

"Last year, for example, the government took a bold decision when it decided to build a new nuclear power plant in Slovakia, but we need exactly such courageous and fundamental decisions with long-term impacts on the life of the whole country in other areas as well," emphasised Pellegrini, pointing out that a government with courageous decisions in many areas should form the basis for Slovakia's long-term prosperity and make it very competitive in Europe and the world.

Pellegrini declared that he'll do everything he can this year to ensure that these long-term, challenging and important topics are actively raised and addressed. According to him, the Presidential Palace will always be a place where a long-term vision for Slovakia is sought and where fundamental issues of the country's future are raised.