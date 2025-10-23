President: Peace and Addressing Contentious Issues via Diplomacy Our Priority

Bratislava, 23 October (TASR) - Living in peace, addressing contentious issues through diplomacy and restoring respect for international law is still our priority, stated President Peter Pellegrini on Thursday in his speech during the ceremonial part of the Commanders' Assembly of the Chief-of-General-Staff of the Slovak Armed Forces in Bratislava.

According to the commander-in-chief of the Slovak army, the dynamically changing security environment is a reminder of the need to look for ways to respond to new threats and strengthen defensive capacity. He pointed out that it isn't only a matter of honouring agreed commitments; also at stake is the reputation of an ally capable of bearing its share of responsibility for collective defence, its reliability and functionality. "The eastern flank of the Alliance must be protected as a whole, and there must be coherence among NATO members," he added.

The head of state also stressed the need to equip the army with the most up-to-date technology available. "The experience in Ukraine has significantly changed previous methods, understanding and ideas of how a military conflict can be conducted in the future. And also what role hybrid threats will play," stated Pellegrini, praising the fact that the civilian population has also been involved in the defence of the state via the National Defence Forces project. He thanked the team that prepared the training programme and also all those serving in the armed forces.

At a time of tension in Europe and the world, professional soldiers are a symbol of stability and security for every citizen, he said. As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, he expressed appreciation for the commitment with which they perform tasks in difficult conditions. "Each of you, through your work, commitment and responsibility, has helped to make the armed forces better and more thoroughly ready," said Pellegrini in the context of an evaluation of the second phase of the two-year training cycle.