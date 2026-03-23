President Signs Amendment to Penal Code That Scraps Replacement of UOO

Bratislava, 23 March (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini on Monday signed an amendment to the Criminal Code that annuls the decision to scrap the Whistleblowers Protection Office (UOO) and replace it with another agency, TASR learnt from the President's Office's communications department on the same day.

With the head of state's signature, a new criminal offence will be added to the Criminal Code: damaging war graves, military graves and Holocaust memorials.

"The legislative process confirmed that the president's veto on this matter was correct," stated the President's Office regarding the section concerning UOO.

MPs on 17 March voted to repeal the law on the Office for the Protection of Victims of Crime and Whistleblowers, which was intended to replace the Whistleblowers Protection Office. The repeal of the law came to Parliament via an amendment to the Criminal Code.

The scrapping of the law was agreed by the coalition partners. One reason was a motion filed with the Constitutional Court. This caused a time-related complication that threatened the provision of further payments from the recovery plan.

Parliament approved the Act on UOO's Transformation in December 2025. President Pellegrini vetoed it and sent it back to the House for further discussion. However, lawmakers subsequently approved it again. The Constitutional Court, approached by the opposition, suspended the law's entry into force before it could take effect.