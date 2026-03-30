President: Slovakia NATO Leader in Field of Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Trencin, 30 March (TASR) - Slovakia is a leader within NATO in the field of explosive ordnance disposal, as well as in training specialists from other NATO-member states to combat improvised explosive devices, stated President Peter Pellegrini during a visit to the NATO Centre of Excellence for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD CoE) in Trencin on Monday.

"It's a unique centre of excellence, the only one of its kind in the North Atlantic Alliance. It's a centre where, in cooperation with six other partner countries, we educate and train specialists in countering improvised explosive devices, disposing of unexploded ordnance and training new experts," emphasised the head of state.

According to him, Slovakia has a good reputation in this field, and expertise from all the North Atlantic allies converges in Slovakia. The centre has received the highest possible, unrestricted NATO certification.

"This is an area that is important to us not only in times of military threat, but also in times of peace. The centre also focuses on the disposal of unexploded ordnance, demining and similar activities. Training and development itself is shifting toward artificial intelligence and virtual reality. I was introduced to new projects that will be implemented right here in Slovakia; experts will also train in a virtual environment capable of simulating any explosive systems," added Pellegrini.

As part of a working visit to Trencin on Monday to mark the 22nd anniversary of Slovakia's accession to NATO, the president also visited the 6th Signal Regiment and the state-owned Aircraft Repair Company Trencin.