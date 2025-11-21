President: Slovakia Needs Shared Long-term Vision in Era of Polarisation

Bratislava, 21 November (TASR) – At a time of growing social polarisation, there's a need to discuss and seek a shared vision for Slovakia, President Peter Pellegrini declared at the Better Slovakia 2025 event on Friday.



Pellegrini noted that the country needs a long-term strategy that goes beyond a single electoral term.



"The major problem of our governments since the Slovak Republic was set up has been their inability to think beyond a single electoral term, often lacking the will to prepare measures that would benefit future generations," stated the president.



In his view, the Slovak economy is facing a slowdown in growth, which requires support for investment and the modernisation of industry.

The most pressing challenge now is to prepare a package of growth-oriented and motivational measures to boost business activities in Slovakia, enabling companies to expand production, increase efficiency and introduce modern technologies.



The president highlighted the country's strong energy mix.

"Slovakia produces nuclear and clean hydro-electric power. Our energy mix is excellent compared with those of other countries. We are leaders if we speak about CO2 emissions. On the other hand, we're unable to provide Slovak industry with suitable energy prices that would once again make our industrial sectors, especially the energy-intensive ones, competitive," he said.



He added that Slovakia also has an opportunity to become a European leader in innovation and modern technologies, particularly in their implementation.