President to Task Smer-SD with Forming New Government on Monday

Bratislava, October 1 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova has announced on a social network that she will task the election winner, the Smer-SD party, with forming a new government on Monday (October 2).

At the same time, she's ready to inform party leaders about her procedure. "I believe that the political parties that won the trust of the public in the election are aware of their share of responsibility. However, it is naturally the election winner who bears the biggest share, as it has raised the greatest expectations among the public, and it is important that it fulfils them for the benefit of all citizens of Slovakia," said Caputova.

According to the president, the snap general election was free, democratic and provided a realistic image of society. The high voter turnout shows that people aren't ignorant of the future of Slovakia, she said. Caputova pointed out that efforts aimed at a just, democratic and well-governed society will continue after the election as well. "The election campaign, which is now thankfully over, created wounds on the atmosphere in society, on relations between people and on general trust in politics and democracy," she noted.

The Smer-SD party is the official winner of the general election in Slovakia. The runner-up is Progressive Slovakia, while Voice-SD ended up third. Other parties that made it into parliament include the coalition of 'OLANO and Friends', the Christian Union and 'For the People' parties; the Christian Democrats (KDH), Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and the Slovak National Party (SNS).