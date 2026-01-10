President Urges Society-wide Consensus on Slovakia's Development

Bratislava, 10 January (TASR) - In his address at the state awards ceremony on Saturday, President Peter Pellegrini has called for the conclusion of an imaginary society-wide agreement on the development of Slovakia, a vision that everyone can agree on despite their different values.

"To compel everyone in public life to replace superficial emotional confrontation with creative dialogue based on respect for facts and scientific knowledge," said the head of state.

"Let's define our future and our development together. Let's give our statehood new meaning. Let's define a vision that - like the works of our greats - transcends election cycles, escapes the mundane, and is free from petty power struggles. ... At the same time, I see this as an opportunity to create a social climate that will be conducive to the fulfilment of such a vision. One that favours the development of talent, skills, and education. So that our people are successful not despite the circumstances, but because of them," he added.

Pellegrini pointed out that nowadays, the political arena often evokes feelings of Slovak insignificance and irrelevance in the name of achieving short-term results. The president therefore appeals to people not to succumb to this feeling and to always remember the figures of contemporary Slovakia or its history. "These are personalities that we carry in our historical memory, in our hearts - while the names of former public officials, political elites, or their detractors have been consigned to oblivion," he said.

The head of state emphasised that the state awards ceremony annually presents powerful human stories and the indisputable contributions of individuals to the Slovak homeland. Whether in cultural and social development, the advancement of scientific knowledge, or contributions to its economic and business successes. He also thanked all the award winners and wished them every success in their future endeavours.

Pellegrini considers it to be important to realise the potential Slovakia has if it focuses on the essential issues for the future of this country. "Let's not be persuaded that our efforts are meaningless and that our society has no prospects," he stressed, adding that he has no concerns about Slovakia's future. "The real picture of the country, as shaped by its inhabitants, is hopeful and encouraging. It is a mosaic of which we are all a part, each and every one of us. Our abilities, our knowledge, our goals. However, I consider it to be crucial that this inexhaustible potential of individuals, the people of this country, be united by a common vision, a common effort, an idea that we want to fulfil," he highlighted.